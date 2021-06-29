Hans Ehasalu, New Springfield, Ohio

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hans Ehasalu, 94, of New Springfield, died suddenly Monday morning, June 28, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

Hans was born February 9, 1927, in Tallinn, Estonia, a son of Hans and Rosalie Ehasalu. Hans fled Estonia after the Soviets invaded the country in 1939. He made his way to Germany when he was 17 years old. In 1950, sponsored by Zion Lutheran Church in New Middletown, he came to America and Darlene and Richard Brungard became his family. It wasn’t until 1997 that Hans discovered what had happened to his family after he fled Estonia.

Hans served in the United States Army from 1953-1955 with the 206 Heavy Artillery Battalion during the Korean War.

He was a lifetime member of Zion Lutheran Church in New Middletown and had worked many years as a carpenter through Local 171 in Youngstown. He worked on the stadium at Youngstown State University as it was being constructed and had built several bridges through his career. In his retirement, Hans worked at the Fonderlac Country Club doing maintenance. Throughout his life, he was involved in service to his church and to others.

His wife, the former Eleanor “Jane” Russell, whom he married May 11, 1957, died September 4, 2010.

Hans leaves his son, Gary (Sandra) Ehasalu of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania; two step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bruno and his sister, Linda.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in New Middletown, with Pastor Erin Burns officiating. Friends may call from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021 at the church, and one hour prior to the funeral on Friday.

The family requests material contributions be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 10857 Main Street, New Middletown, OH 44442.

Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

