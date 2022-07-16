CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hannah L. Burkey, 38, passed away on Thursday morning, July 14, 2022, in the comfort of her home after a valiant and courageous fight against cancer. She was surrounded by the love of her family.

Hannah was born June 14, 1984 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Donald and Linda Keener Kutsko.

A lifelong resident of Canfield, Hannah graduated from Canfield High School, class of 2002 where she sang in the choir. With a strong desire to be of service to people, she enrolled in the Youngstown School of Massotherapy and completed her course while volunteering for the Poland Village Fire Department.

Her involvement with the fire department inspired her to pursue her STNA, Basic Certificate, Paramedic Certificate and Fire One Certifications. She continued to volunteer at the fire department, as well as work for Rural Metro Ambulance and Mercy Health. Her last employment was working as a physician substitute for Bio-Test Plasma Donation.

A wonderful and devoted mother, Hannah centered herself around her children. As a young girl, Hannah was a member of the Girl Scouts and received the Gold Award. She passed on her positive experience by raising her children in BSA, Troops P9025, T8025 and T9025, located at the Canfield United Methodist Church. Hannah volunteered and remained active with the BSA and all of her children’s other activities. Outside of her family, Hannah’s other loves were welcoming friends into her circle of family, taking long distance bike rides with her dear friend Janelle and annual family vacations to Corolla in the Outer Banks.

Hannah touched many lives and will be remembered for her love and generosity.

In addition to her parents, Donald and Linda of Canfield, she is survived by her husband, Robert Burkey, whom she married April 17, 2009; children, Arianna, Scott and Sam Burkey all of Canfield; two sisters, Susan Kutsko and Marie (Andy) Harrigan all of Ravenna and her mother-in-law, Sherri Burkey of Austintown.

Hannah was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Bill Burkey.

Friends will be received Monday, July 18, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:45 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. A funeral service honoring her life will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Dr. Ivy Smith officiating.

In lieu of flowers, Hannah’s family would like any gifts or contributions take the form of memorial tributes in Hannah’s name to Piggyback Foundation of Youngstown, PO Box 3184, Boardman, OH 44513 or visit www.piggybackyoungstown.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 18 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.