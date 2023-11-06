POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gwendolyn T. Bennett, 87, born on December 15, 1935, died peacefully on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Shepherd of the Valley, Poland in the presence of her loving family.

She was born in Akron, Ohio to George and Esther (Stephens) Taylor.

Her father owned a dairy farm in Medina, Ohio and on occasions, he had to warn her not to play with the various animals as if they were toys. Gwen liked to dress up the calves and piglets. Later on, her family moved the farm to a large dairy operation in Virginia.

Gwen attended Akron City Schools and graduated from Buchtel High School in 1953.

After graduation, she worked at the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company for two years before attending Kent State University. Gwen also worked more than 25 years for Poland School District.

She was a member of Canfield Presbyterian Church and a former member of Foster Memorial Presbyterian Church and Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church, both in Youngstown.

Gwen was an active volunteer at each church, serving on boards and committees. The volunteerism continued for many years at Leonard Kirtz School, where she assisted in various ways in the programs. Special Olympics became an important part of her life. Gwen was well suited to work with the special needs community because of her genuine love for them. Her appreciation for the needs of this community was fostered through her deep love for her own daughter, Jill.

Gwen is survived by her husband of 66 years, Joseph “Dick” Bennett, whom she married on January 18, 1957; three children, Terrie L. Bennett of Poland, Ohio, Richard “Dick” (Julie) Bennett of Painesville, Ohio and Jill S. Bennett of Poland, Ohio; six grandchildren, with whom she made many special memories at Oak Island, spending countless hours on the beach and rocking on the back porch, Abbey (Josh) Ramirez, Joshua (Jess) Bennett, Daniel, Rebekah, Luke and Hermela Bennett and three great-grandchildren, Charlie, Ruthie and Judah.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to the entire staff at Shepherd of the Valley for the special care, compassion, and kindness Gwen was shown.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, November 9, 2023, from 12:00 – 1:45 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. There will be a funeral service celebrating Gwen’s life at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Larry Bowald officiating.

Interment will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that material tributes take the form of the donor’s favorite charity in memory of Gwen.

