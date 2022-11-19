POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emily and David Heck welcomed their beautiful baby girl, Gracelyn Rae Heck, into the world on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 9:59 a.m. After spending precious hours with her loving mommy, daddy and grandparents, Gracie passed away peacefully in her Daddy’s arms. She was lifted by an army of angels up to Heaven to be with Jesus.

Gracie was an absolute miracle, who, while in the womb, was diagnosed with a rare chromosomal disorder that only few babies with this diagnosis make it to birth. Through the grace of God, many answered prayers and the strong faith and endurance of her parents, their little warrior spent several hours on this side of Heaven, being utterly loved every second of her short life.

While we are completely heartbroken and devastated for the family, their story is a beautiful testimony to their incredibly strong faith and complete trust in their Heavenly Father and we all know the glorious impact Gracie will leave on this world is eternal.

Gracie leaves to carry on her memory, her parents, David and Emily Heck and brother, David Lee Heck, of North Lima; paternal grandparents, David and Cynthia Heck of Canfield; maternal grandparents, Christine (Anthony Volpini) Ward of Poland; great-grandparents, Robert and Kathy Seman of Youngstown, Raymond and Sandy Ward of New Waterford and Marcia Braden of Youngstown and many aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.

A private service for the family was held at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland and interment followed at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share condolences with Gracie’s family.

“He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.” And He who was seated on the throne said, ‘Behold, I am making all things new.’” Revelation 21:4-5