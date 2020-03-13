Grace H. Booty, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Grace H. Booty, 97, of Youngstown died Tuesday afternoon, March 10, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Grace was born February 24, 1923 in Youngstown, a daughter of Joseph and Anna Alexander Dean and had been a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of South High School and had worked as a welder during Word War II.

Grace was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Boardman where she had worked in the offices and volunteered in the kitchen with meals and communion.

She was a member of Eastern Star Trias Chapter 523 and had been active in scouting with both the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts.

She enjoyed crocheting and working word search puzzles.

Her husband, Harry W. Booty Jr., whom she married December 10, 1941 died December 3, 2009.

She leaves her son, Harry W. Booty III with whom she made her home; her daughter, Patricia Bajgier of Austintown; three grandchildren, Andrea (Keith) Mills, Leslie (Mark) Di Rienzo and Michael (Michele) Hughes; four great-grandchildren, Brittany and Kailee Engel, Courtney Hughes and Dante (Dana) Di Rienzo and two great-great-grandchildren, Ella and Elijah Mercer.

Besides her parents and her husband, Grace was preceded in death by an infant daughter, JoAnn; her brother, Paul Dean; a half-sister, Mary Morrison and a half-brother, Joseph Morrison, as well as her son-in-law, Derek Bajgier.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday March 16, 2020 at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Friends may from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 15 and from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Monday, March 16 prior to the services at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

Contributions are asked to be made in Grace’s name to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 16, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.