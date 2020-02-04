Grace Ferrell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Grace Ferrell, longtime resident of The Inn at Christine Valley assisted living facility died on Sunday afternoon, February 2, 2020 at the inn of congestive heart failure. She was 94 years old.



Grace was born on June 15, 1925 in Youngstown Ohio, daughter of Cloyd M. and Susannah (Davies) Myers.

She was a graduate of South High School class of 1943 and retired as a teller from Mahoning Bank in 1987.



She was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and enjoyed traveling.



She is survived by her three children, Warren (Sheri) Ferrell of Poland, Janet A Ferrell of Austintown and Susan R Ferrell of Austintown.



She is preceded in death by her husband Warren G. Ferrell, her brother George E Myers, her sister Margaretta (Myers) Stocker and brother-in-law Albert Stocker.

Services will be private.



Arrangements are being handled by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman.



In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity or to Crossroadshospice.org.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to Grace A. Ferrell’s family, please visit our floral section.