Grace Ann Bayne, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Grace Ann Bayne, 83, of Boardman, died Tuesday evening, April 27, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital in Boardman.

She was born April 19, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Walter and Veronica (Powers) Kidd and had been a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of East High School.

She had been a longtime member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Boardman.

Grace was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who drew great enjoyment from keeping a warm and friendly home, always decorated for every season and holiday. Her door was always open for friends and family. She was an avid bowler, playing with her team at Boardman Lanes for many years. She enjoyed card club parties with her friends, playing Bingo with her husband at the area churches, casino trips to Mountaineer and throughout the country, reading and cookie baking. Special weekend trips were spent with her husband, Bob and friends at their vacation home in Geneva, Ohio fishing and antiquing.

Besides her parents, Grace was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Robert H. Bayne and their infant daughter, Diane Bayne.

She leaves her two sons, Ronald (Susan) Bayne of Medina and Robert (Karen) Bayne of Fountain Hills, Arizona; four grandchildren, Alyssa, Ryan, Emily and Katie (Sam), as well as two great-grandchildren, James and Reece.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Boardman with Pastor Richard Kidd officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Following the services, interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

Contributions may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, 425 Crestview Drive, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements are by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

