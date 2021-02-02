Gordon L. Grinham, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gordon L. Grinham, 81, peacefully passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Gordon was born September 6, 1939, in Fort Erie, Canada, the son of the late Lorne and Lila (McCulloch) Grinham.

Gordon moved to the United States as a child and graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School.

Before earning a bachelor’s degree at Kent State, he served in the U.S. Navy.

Gordon worked as IT Support for Commercial Intertech in Youngstown for over 20 years, before retiring in 2000.

He lived in the Poland area for over 40 years.

Gordon was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many.

Gordon had many passions over the years. He spent much time at local pools where he enjoyed swimming, coaching and officiating swim meets. He loved boating, biking, traveling and other outdoors activities. Gordon also savored good conversations, books, movies, music, food and coffee.

Gordon is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, the former Lynne E. Holliger, whom he married on January 10, 1970; two daughters, Jill A. (Jan Bautista) Bautista of Orange, Ohio, Kelly L. Grinham of Germantown, Maryland; a brother, Jim (Carol) Grinham of Charlotte, South Carolina; a brother-in-law, David Cesnak (Donna Smith); two granddaughters, Norah and Nina Bautista and several nieces and nephews, David Cesnak, Chris Cesnak, Allison (Grinham) Soderberg, Todd Grinham and Jonathan Grinham; Gordon is additionally survived by many close friends who loved and supported him over the years.

Due to COVID-19 and Gordon’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service at this time.

The family would like to thank all of the caregivers who provide support to Gordon over the past year.

They request that material tributes take the form of contributions to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512 or to the Davis Family YMCA, 45 McClurg Road, Boardman, OH 44512, in memory of Gordon.

Arrangements are being handled by Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com

