NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)-The family of Gordon Albert Vaughn, Jr., 68, announces with great sorrow his passing on July 25, 2022. Gordy bravely finished his 2nd fight against cancer with family by his side.



We feel at peace knowing that he can now rest surrounded by family and friends that had preceded him, his father Gordon Vaughn, Sr. and many others.



Gordy graduated from Springfield High School.

Then he went on to the Air Force where he proudly served.

He then worked for the railroad before he was injured.



He enjoyed his trips around town on his Harley motorcycle, fishing, strumming on his guitar, being a fitness trainer for many years, fixing things and home projects and eating his favorite nightly snack, a Twinkie and glass of chocolate milk. Most of all, Gordy loved being a great husband, father and Papaw, who adored watching his grandchildren grow.



Gordy leaves his wife Jill, whom he married June 14, 1980; daughter, Ashley (Michael Murray); and two grandchildren, Madelyn and Michael; along with his mother, Darlene Vaughn and two sisters. Also a beloved dog, Twinkie.



Family and friends will be received on Friday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market St., Boardman, where military honors will follow at 7:00 p.m.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Gordy’s name to the American Cancer Society.

