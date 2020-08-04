Gloria J. McDowell, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gloria J. McDowell, 66, passed away Wednesday morning, July 29, 2020 at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Gloria was born July 14, 1954 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late George and Gloria Mae (Adams) Christie.

She worked for Goodwill Industries in Youngstown for several years and was a lifelong area resident.

Gloria is survived by her son, George E. McDowell of North Lima; a brother, George Christie, Jr.; six nephews and four nieces.

Besides her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Gloria McDowell and three sisters, Georgia McCoy, Dolly Woods and Donna Burkey.

Per Gloria’s request, there are no calling hours or services at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

