YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenna Jean Pasky, 91, of Youngstown, died March 28, 2023 at Greenbriar Healthcare Center.

She was born July 10, 1931 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Paul and Lena (Campbell) Mayberry.

She graduated from Boardman High School and worked several jobs over the years. She immensely enjoyed working in a daycare when she lived in Denver. She also worked as a seamstress, often using her skills to repair and hem clothes of her family and neighbors. She also quilted blankets for family and would donate some to different organizations.

Glenna leaves behind her two sons, James Robert and Eric Pasky, both of Youngstown, Ohio; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and siblings, Laurbelle Magnar of Canton, Ohio and John (Sue) Mayberry of Poland.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Diane Hetrick, Christine Pasky, and Kathleen Pasky;a son, David Pasky, Jr.; brothers, Willie A. Mayberry, James Mayberry, and Richard Mayberry; and sisters, Ellen Watson and Charlotte Mayberry.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman, with Pastor Juan Rivera officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. She will be interred in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

