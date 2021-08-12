Glenn Schaefer, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn Schaefer, 86, passed away Tuesday morning, August 11, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

Glenn was born in Youngstown on October 31, 1934. His parents were Harland and Ada Feicht Schaefer. It was common for Glenn to say, “he scared his Mom to death” because of his birth date.

He attended Boardman Schools and Don and Millie Stratton and Gary Hetrick were his life-long friends.

In 1951, Glenn joined the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1955. Glenn was proud to have served having spent four years on a ship during the Korean War.

After being discharged, Glenn briefly worked at a storm door company. In 1959, Glenn started working at Truscon Steel Door in Niles and became a foreman in 1969 and worked there until it’s’ closing in July of 1983.

Gene Hammond was both his boss and golfing buddy. Through Gene Hammond and Don Cook, he went to work at Republic Storage Systems in 1984. Soon after, it became Republic Builders as an employee buyout. He retired from there in 1997. Upon his retirement, his employees treated him with many gifts, most probably because they appreciated the gift of donuts every year at Christmas.

Glenn was married to the former Barbara Finn and was the love of her life. They raised three children, Erika (Ron) Mansfield, Susan (Brad) Calhoun and Glenn Schaefer. They were blessed with six grandchildren, Jessica (Frank) Cassese, Jayson (Chelsey) Calhoun, Rachel (Joe) DeNiro, Adam Calhoun, and Alexa and Cambrie Schaefer and two great-grandsons, Lorenzo and Santino Cassese.

He belonged to several bowling leagues with Jesse Boughner and golf leagues. Glenn was a member of Industrial Management Association until its demise.

He was a loyal Boardman Spartans fan. Since the family did everything together, the kids had to attend sporting events whether they liked it or not. Glenn raced cars at Quaker City, Howland Drag Strip, and Dragway 42, having won many trophies. Unfortunately there wasn’t room in the budget for drag racing when he got married. No matter what Glenn did, he did his very best.

Glenn also worked for Phantom Fireworks for a number of years, starting at the store on Route 46. They were very good to him and being a good man, it made it easier for them.

With his wife, he was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.

Friends will be received Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman.

A funeral service honoring his life will follow at 12 Noon with Fr. Ryan Furlong officiating.

Interment will follow at the Midway Mennonite Cemetery, Columbiana, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions take the for of donations to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, Ohio 44512.

