POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn R. Shafer, 77, of Poland, died Saturday morning, September 10, 2022 at the Hospice House in Poland.

He was born February 22, 1945 in Youngstown, a son of Ralph and Rebecca (Stiles) Shafer and had been a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1963 graduate of Poland Seminary High School. Glenn attended Youngstown State.

Glenn had worked at Republic Steel until he was drafted into the Army in 1965. After his discharge in 1967, he returned to Republic Steel in Warren where he worked as a metallurgical tester until his retirement. He was also a police officer, beginning his career at the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department then to the Beaver Township, Columbiana, and Lowellville police departments.

He was a member of Poland Lodge F&AM #766, where he was Past Master. He was a 32nd degree Mason. He was also a member of the Youngstown Scottish Rite, the Grotto and the Chapter. Glenn was appointed District Deputy Grand Master of the State of Ohio for the 24th district.

Glenn loved antique car shows and entered his Mercedes convertible whenever he was able. He was a true fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Glenn is survived by his wife, the former Martha McBurney, whom he married October 28, 1983.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland, followed by a Masonic service at 8:00. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

