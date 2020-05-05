Glenn D. Burford, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn D. Burford, 86, passed away Sunday morning, May 3, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Glenn was born February 28, 1934 in Climax, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Dale and Vernadean (Schick) Burford.

He graduated from Red Bank High School in Pennsylvania and enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduating from high school.

After his time in the service, Glenn moved to the Youngstown area and started working at Youngstown Sheet & Tube. He later worked for Wonder Bread before going to the Coca-Cola Company in Youngstown. Charles worked for Coca-Cola for over 20 years, retiring in 1986.

He was a member of Poland Village Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and was a member of The American Legion.

Glenn was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and a proud Army veteran. He loved and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

Glenn is survived by his wife of 60 years, the former Donna J. Schweitzer; two daughters, Gwynn M (Paul) Harahuc of Struthers and Wendy J. (Craig ) Ardelean of Leechburg, Pennsylvania; his son, Donald Lee (Karina) Burford of Riverside, Washington; seven grandchildren, Jerry (Heather) Johnston, Jason (Jennifer) Johnston, Anthony (Kelly ) Johnston, Chandra (Tony) Buchanan, David (Leslie) Burford, Timothy (Amanda) Burford and Anthony Mangee, Jr.; eight great-grandchildren, Jessica, Madison, Hunter, Bailey, Noah, Hazel, Michael and Jasmine; good friends, Ronald (Joann) Wilson of Austintown and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by three brothers, Calvin, Charles and Richard Burford and his sister, Helen Schall.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, a private service will be held for the family at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers with Reverend Brian Ethridge officiating.

Interment will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

