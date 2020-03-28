Glen E. Leavit, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glen E. Leavitt, 90, died Saturday morning, March 28, 2020 at Sunrise Assisted Living of Poland.



Glen was born August 26, 1929 in Struthers, a son of Charles and Minnie (Mohr) Leavitt.



Glen was a lifelong resident of Struthers and attended Struthers High School.

In 1947, Glen began his career with Wean United (United Engineering) as a pipe fitter, retiring in 1983 after 36 years of service. He also worked for State Trailer Sales and J & S Trailer Sales as the head of their repair departments.



A proud veteran, Glen served in the United States Marine Corps, stationed at Camp Lejeune during his service.



In Glen’s free time, he enjoyed building and racing his “Micro Midget” at various dirt tracks. He also loved hooking up his travel trailer to explore different places, meeting new people and spending time with his friends and fellow members of the Waggin Wheels. Glen traveled to Melbourne, Florida every winter, where he enjoyed reconnecting with friends each year.



A kind hearted man, Glen was always willing and ready to lend a helping hand to anyone wherever he went. So many are left with great memories of Glen, especially of when he was there for them when they needed him the most. He will be greatly missed.



Glen is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Yoho; step-daughters, Nancy Schriber, Rebecca Kirkman and Jeanne Schimmlpfennig; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, as well as other family members.



In addition to his parents, Glen was preceded in death by his first wife, the former Bonnie Fadeley in 1982; his second wife, the former Dorothy “Dot” King in 2010; his daughter, Judi Pavelko; siblings, Ellen (Delbert) Depuy, Dale Leavitt and infant, Gale Leavitt; step-son, Stephen McAninch; sons-in-law, Gerald Yoho, Robert Pavelko, William Kirkman and Dick Schriber.



There are no calling hours. A private committal service for the family will be held at Lake Park Cemetery.



Glen’s family wishes to give a heartfelt thank you to everyone at Sunrise Assisted Living of Poland that kindly cared for him the last three years.



Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Mr. Leavitt’s name to the Alzheimer’s Assistance & Referral Network, 4214 Market Street, Boardman, OH44512.



Arrangements are being handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

