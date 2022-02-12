BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with sadness and joy on Friday, February 4, 2022 that Giuseppe D. Marchionda, 72, of Boardman, went home to the Lord and was reunited with his father, Domenico and his mother, Lucia.

He was born on August 8, 1949 in Pacentro, Italy and came to the United States when he was 11.

Giuseppe, known to all as Joe, graduated from Struthers High School in 1968. He continued his education and graduated from Youngstown State University.

Joe jumped on board to become a Mason and a Shriner after his son received care from Shriner’s Children Hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Joe was a gentle, humble, kind and loyal soul who always put God and his family first. You could always see a smile on his face when gathering with his large family enjoying great Italian food.



Joe was a member of St. Patrick’s Church on Oak Hill in Youngstown, where he had been an altar server for many years. He was an avid fan of both the New York Yankees and the Pittsburgh Steelers.



He leaves his son, Domenico Marchionda of Boardman; his wife, Karyn; his siblings, Maria “Mary” Marchionda, Francesco (Sue), Mario (Angie), Luisa (Carlo) Rubino, Ennio (Laura), Teresa (Dana) Holmes and Ivana Arena; a brother-in-law, Tonino Marchionda; many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.



Besides his parents, Joe was preceded in death by two brothers, Attilio and Albert Marchionda; two sisters, Anina Vitucci and Velia Marchionda and his brother-in-law and best friend, Anthony Arena.



Per Joe’s wishes, a private Mass was held Friday, February 11, 2022 at St. Patrick Church in Youngstown.



Joe’s family would like to thank the nurses who cared for Joe at Saint Elizabeth Boardman Hospital as well as the heaven-sent staff at Hospice House. The family especially appreciates the guidance and assistance they received from Dr. Nino Rubino during the final days of Joe’s journey.

They request donations be made to Hospice of the Valley.



Arrangements are by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

