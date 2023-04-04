LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald R. Laughner, 72, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Gerald, affectionately known as “Gerry,” was born August 19, 1950, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Robert and Vivian Sisley Laughner.

A lifelong area resident, Gerry was a graduate of Poland Seminary High School, Class of 1968.

Gerry was a member of the UAW Local 1112 and worked for General Motors in Lordstown. He retired from its painting department in 2000, after 30 years of dedicated service. After retirement, he worked part-time as a ranger at Bedford Trails Golf Course.

He was a member of the Bessemer Rod & Gun Club, where he enjoyed fishing.

In his leisure time, Gerry enjoyed golfing with his buddies in their league at Bedford Trails, traveling with friends to South Carolina on golf trips and especially enjoyed being “Papa” to his grandson, Stevie.

He leaves to carry on his memory, his wife, the former Linda Zelinka, whom he married May 5, 1973; children, Randy (Jennifer) Laughner of Salem and Shannon (Stephen) Kacenga of Poland and grandson, Stephen Kacenga.

In addition to his parents; Gerry was preceded in death by an infant brother.

A funeral service celebrating Gerry’s life will be held on Thursday, April 6, at 6:00 p.m., at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street, Poland, where family and friends will be received from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m., prior to the service.

Private interment will take place on Friday at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

