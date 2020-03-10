Geri Suhey, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geri Suhey, 90, died Sunday afternoon, March 8, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Geri was born April 14, 1929 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, a daughter of Paul and Anastasia “Nettie” (Yarnashowski) Patryluk.

Geri was raised in Toronto and graduated from Central Tech & Commerce High School.

While spending the day at Wasaga Beach with friends, Geri met John Suhey from Struthers, Ohio who was vacationing in Canada with a group of his friends. Geri and John began dating and continued a long distance romance, communicating through letters and phone calls over the next several years. On May 15, 1954, they were wed in Toronto and then relocated to John’s hometown of Struthers and shortly later to Poland.

Mrs. Suhey worked as a secretary for Commercial Shearing until starting her family and becoming a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker.

Geri was a longtime member of Infant Jesus of Prague Byzantine Catholic Church and enjoyed volunteering with Friends of the Poland Library and helping with the Friends Bookstore. In her younger years, she belonged to several card clubs and enjoyed her Wednesday afternoon Ladies Bowling League, serving in several offices with the league. Some of her other hobbies included ceramics, cross-stitching, and knitting.

Her husband, John, of 40 years, preceded her in death on August 17, 1994.

Geri is survived by her children, Brian (Liane) Suhey of Boardman and Dina (Jack) Janoso of Carroll, Ohio; brother, Ozzie Patryluk of Canada and four grandchildren, Caitlyn (Steve) Previs of Cranberry, Pennsylvania, Joshua Suhey of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Jacob Janoso of Orlando, Florida and Kylie Janoso of Winter Park, Florida.

In addition to her parents and husband, Geri was preceded in death by her daughter, Janet Suhey.

A Funeral of Divine Liturgy will be held on Friday, March 13 at 11:00 a.m. at Infant Jesus of Prague Byzantine Catholic Church, 7754 South Avenue, Boardman, where family and friends will be received from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., prior to the service.

Interment will follow at the Poland Riverside Cemetery.

In honor of Geri’s love for reading and the library, memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Mrs. Suhey’s name to the Friends of the Public Library Mahoning County, 305 Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44503.

Arrangements are being handled by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to Geri’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 11, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.