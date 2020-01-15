Geri M. Crawford, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geri M. Crawford, 76, passed away Monday afternoon, January 13, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center surrounded by her loving family.

Geri was born July 14, 1943 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late John and Margaret (Skavarka) Javorsky.

She graduated from Struthers High School in1961 and was a lifelong area resident.

Geri worked for the Mahoning Valley Akron Children Hospital as a unit secretary in the emergency room for 11 years. She was known as “Ger Bear” at Akron Children Hospital for her years of dedicated service that she gave to patients and families.

She was a member of St. Luke Church in Boardman.

She was a past member of the American Business Women’s Association and was a avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Geri is survived by two sons, Jon T. Crawford of Struthers, with whom she shared her home and Scott T. (Dawn) Crawford of Salem; two granddaughters, Emily V. Crawford and Abbey J. Crawford; two sisters, Margie (Chip) Ferradino of McDonald and Cindy (Tim) Swartz of Boardman and a sister-in-law, Ruth (Bill) Vespasian of Murphy, North Carolina, along with her lifelong friend, Leslie McCarthy of Kokomo, Indiana and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Geri was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Tom Crawford whom she married on June 27, 1964 and died, May 5, 1996.

There will be a Memorial Mass on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 935 E. State Street in Salem with Fr. Bob Edwards officiating.

Family and friends may call on Monday, January 20, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to Mass.

Interment will follow in the Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of the intensive care unit at St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center for the love, care and support that they gave Geri and her family during this time.

Geri was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was dedicated to her work at the hospital. She will be greatly missed.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to Geri’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 16, at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.