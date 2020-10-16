Geraldine M. Lindberg, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine M. Lindberg, 93, died early Monday morning, October 12, 2020 at the Inn at Walker Mill, surrounded by family.

Geraldine, affectionately known by family and friends as “Geri,” was born June 10, 1927 in Youngstown, a daughter of W. Kenneth and Caroline Ferrari Osborne.

A lifelong area resident, Geri was a 1945 graduate of East High School.

Early in her career, Geri worked for various local companies in their accounting departments before taking a position with Isaly’s. She worked at several of their locations before managing the Boardman location at South Avenue and Mathews Road. In 1969, she began working as a bank teller for Mahoning Bank until retiring at the age of 62.

A dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, Geri truly loved taking care of her family and home. She had an eye for decorating and looked forward to opening her home to family and friends and hosting the holidays. Everyone enjoyed her delicious cooking and baking, especially her cookies which were as beautiful as they were delicious. She made certain that no one ever left hungry and had plenty of leftovers to take home. Very creative, some of Geri’s favorite pastimes included sewing, quilting, knitting, flower arranging and ceramics. In her retirement, she especially cherished her time spent taking care of her grandchildren.

Her husband, Charles A. Lindberg, whom she married June 24, 1950, preceded her in death on December 22, 1999.

She is survived by her children, Janis (Don Flickinger) Seidler and Robert (Gail George) Lindberg, both of Poland; grandchildren, Justin Seidler of Cleveland, Kristin Seidler of Poland, Erin Grope of Ballground, Georgia, Kelly (Nick) Bommersbach of Woodstock, Georgia and Ashley (Daniel) Norris of Los Angeles, California; five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Dorothy Osborne of Brownstown Township, Michigan and nieces and nephews, Bill (Cindy) Osborne of Trenton, Michigan, Patti Miller of Brownstown Township, Michigan, Randy (Billie Rae) Bulmer of Baltimore, Ohio and Karen (Harry) Lovesee of Okeechobee, Florida.

In addition to her parents and husband, Geri was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Osborne.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, the family held a private graveside service on Wednesday at the Poland Riverside Cemetery.

The family would like to express their appreciation and thank the Inn at Walker Mill for the wonderful care and love they gave to Geri during her stay with them.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Mrs. Lindberg’s name to Golden String, 16 S. Phelps Street, Youngstown, OH 44503 or by visiting www.goldenstringinc.org.

Arrangements were handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send online condolences to the family.

