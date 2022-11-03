YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Gerry” Thompson, 96, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Wednesday morning, November 2, 2022.



Mrs. Thompson was born September 22, 1926 in Youngstown, a daughter of Russell and Helen (Davis) Blank and had been a lifelong area resident.

Gerry was a 1944 graduate of the Rayen High School.

She worked in the office at Strouss-Hershberg after graduation. In September 1944, she started work at Morris Plan Bank (later known as Peoples Bank) in the bookkeeping department and in 1947, she worked at Aetna Standard Engineering in the purchasing department.

She met the love of her life, Richard John Thompson, at Peoples Bank where they worked together. They were married May 20, 1947 and were married for 61 years before his death in 2008.

Gerry was a member of First Christian Church in Youngstown and served in many capacities. First Christian later merged with Disciple Christian Church in Boardman, where she was currently a member.

She was a 75-year member of Miriam Chapter #278 Order of the Eastern Star where she was Past Matron, Grand Representative of South Dakota in Ohio, Past President of L-B Circle, past president of the Get Together Group and charter member and Past President of Triettes. She was Past President of Yoma Lodge #426 Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and served on council positions for the Job’s Daughters International Bethel #23 in Youngstown and #82 in Poland.

She leaves three daughters, Sandra (David) Dunbar of Raleigh, North Carolina, Patricia (Wickham) Flower of Cape Coral, Florida and Sheryl (Gerald) Gotthardt, with whom she made her home; four grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband, Gerry was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold and Russell Blank and a sister, Eleanor Anderson.

Gerry’s family wishes to thank the Compassionate Care Hospice team for all of their love and support through this difficult time.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 7, 2022, at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland with Pastor Benny Oaks presiding.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 6 at the funeral home where an Eastern Star service will take place at 4:00 p.m. Friends may also call one hour prior to the service on Monday, November 7, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions take the form of donations to Amedisys Comfort Care Hospice, 61 North Cleveland-Massillon Road, Suite E, Akron, OH 44333.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.