COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald “Jerry” M. Walsh, 84, passed away on Tuesday morning, December 19, 2023, at Whispering Pines.

Jerry was born May 13, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of the late John and Mary O’Shea Walsh.

Glenn graduated from Linesville High School in 1943.

He then went on to serve in the United States Army Air Force from March, 1944 until June 1946. He served in England with eighth Air Force and attained the rank of Sergeant.

After returning to the states, he served as Post Security at Williams Field, Arizona.He was employed by Chicago Bridge and Iron in Greenville as a machinist for 34 years, retiring in 1982. He then delivered papers for the Youngstown Vindicator for 17 years and also worked at Greenville Wal Mart as a greeter.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a hunter trapper education instructor since 1958. He was active in the Mercer County Federation of Sportsman’s Clubs, where he served as president, secretary, and state delegate or alternate. He helped to organize the Mercer County Junior Conservation Camp and served as a staff member for several years.He served as secretary and treasurer for the Northwest Division of Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsman’s Clubs and was Poster Chairman for County, Division, and State. He served on several other committees at the state level as well.

Glenn received the Seth Myers Conservation Award, the Green Tie Award, the Outstanding Instructor Award, the Howard Patton Award for Hunter Education, and the Old Timers Award from the Mercer County Federation. He was also inducted into the Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsman’s Clubs Hall of Fame.

He was a member of the Linesville VFW, the Hadley Rod and Gun Club, and a former member of the Commodore Perry Lions Club. He was a Life Member of White Oak Shooting Club where he served as secretary, treasurer, and Director for several years. He helped organize the White Oak Pistol League, managed several rifle and pistol tournaments, and was an instructor for the Junior Rifle Club.

Glenn was married to Goldie Mae (Riley) Clark on December 31, 1952 and she preceded him in death on March 3, 2006.

He is survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by: four brothers, Franklin Clark, Chester Clark, Wilbur Clark, John William Clark, and Charles Clark: and two sisters, Cleo Clark, and Fern Peterson.

Visitation will be held Saturday, December 23, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville, where a funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m., with Deacon Marty Aubel, officiating.

Following the service, a procession will leave for Stevenson Cemetery, where committal service and military honors will be held in the chapel. Glenn will then be laid to rest beside his wife.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Glenn and Goldie Clark Scholarship, Community Foundation of Western PA, 7 West State St. Suite 301, Sharon, PA 16146.

Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.

He was born October 11, 1925.