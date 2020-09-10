Gerald “Jerry” L. Noble, Transfer, PA

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald L. Noble, 86, of Transfer, Pennsylvania, passed away Tuesday afternoon, September 8, 2020 at his daughter’s home in Hubbard, surrounded by his family.

Gerald, known by his family and friends as “Jerry”, was born August 10, 1934 in Youngstown, the son of the late John and Stella (Stoops) Noble.

After high school, Jerry worked for the Erie Railroad before enlisting in the U.S. Army, serving on a Nike Missile Base. After his time in the military, Jerry worked as a truck driver for Copey Trucking and for Yourga Trucking, both in Pennsylvania. He later worked for Gold Star Industries in North Lima before retiring in 2010 after 51 years.

Jerry was a lifetime member at Hidden Valley Sportsmen’s Club and a member of Teamster Local 261.

He enjoyed nature, being in the outdoors, sports shooting, woodworking and drawing.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother and enjoyed spending time with his family.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 43 years, the former Deborah Shannon, whom he married on July 9, 1977; three sons, Darryl (Cathy) Noble and Brian (Karen) Noble, both of California and Trevor Noble of Transfer, Pennsylvania; two daughters, Michelle (Dan) Conroy of Chagrin Falls, Ohio and Albertina (David) Bailey of Hubbard, Ohio; two brothers, James Noble of Youngstown, Ohio and Larry (Alice) Noble of New Middletown, Ohio; 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, the former Carol McCliment, whom he married in 1956 and passed away in 1975; a son, Gerald Noble, Jr. and two brothers, Alfred “Jack” Noble and Robert Noble.

Due to COVID-19 and Jerry’s request, there will be a memorial service held at a later date. There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 11

