Gerald E. O’Hara, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald E. O’Hara, 77, died Sunday morning, August 16, 2020 at Mercy Health’s St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Gerald, known by “Jerry,” was born September 5, 1942 in Youngstown, a son of Robert and Mary Salvatore O’Hara.

Raised in Youngstown, Jerry was a 1960 graduate of Chaney High School.

He worked the majority of his career as a carpenter for United Engineering. Along with his wife, Barbara, they owned and operated the Furniture Hospital, an upholstery and woodworking shop.

Active within the community, Jerry was a member of REACT (Radio Emergency Associated Citizens Team), YNDC (Youngstown Neighborhood Associated Corporation), Land Bank, all organizations helping create a safer and better community of Youngstown. He also served as a past President for 9 years of the Garden District Neighborhood Association and the Chaney Grid Iron Club. Generous with his time, Jerry also volunteered with the Mahoning County and Lawrence County American Red Cross, helping assist people during times of emergency.

Artistic and creative, he loved painting nature scenes with oil, chalking, woodworking and flower gardening. He also enjoyed fishing locally, reading mystery novels, Smithsonian and National Geographic, cooking for his family and cheering for the Cleveland Browns. Loved by his family and friends, Jerry was easy to love with his wonderful sense of humor, wit, good natured personality and ability to always make people laugh and smile.

Jerry is survived by his wife, the former Barbara Moss, whom he married May 30, 1964; sons, Paul O’Hara of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania and Patrick (Linda) O’Hara of Concord, Ohio; six grandchildren, Hayley (Trent) Dysert of Willoughby, Ohio, Nicholas O’Hara, Sophia O’Hara and Samantha O’Hara, all of Concord, Ohio, Robert O’Hara of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania and Matthew O’Hara of Allison Park, Pennsylvania; siblings, Maureen Joseph of Lowellville, Melanie (Larry) Cronk of Youngstown, Robert (Nancy) O’Hara of Canfield and Timothy (Denise) O’Hara of Alvaton, Kentucky and sister-in-law, Rosemary O’Hara of Austintown.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel O’Hara; daughter-in-law, Rena O’Hara and brother-in-law, Ed Joseph.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 21 at 11:00 a.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, August 20 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the family.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Mr. O’Hara’s name to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

