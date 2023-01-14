NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Georgia Ann Hoon, 71, passed on to eternal life with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Georgia was born September 27, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Phoebe Leach.

She graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1969 and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning valley.

Georgia worked for Graybar Electric in Youngstown as an electrical commodity manager for 25 years, retiring in 2005.

She was a member of New Life Church in Poland where she served on the Prayer Team.

Every year, Georgia enjoyed planting and working in her vegetable garden, feeding the birds in her yard and birdwatching. She treasured time with family and served spaghetti dinner for them every Sunday for several decades. She often claimed that her grandchildren were her greatest reward. She always looked forward to family vacations, especially the family beach trips. When she was traveling, she would visit different arboretum and flower gardens. In her free time, she enjoyed playing cards and going for long walks.

Georgia is survived by three children, Jennine M. (Brandon) Gleghorn of Petersburg, Ohio, Joann M. (Paul) Pirko of Poland, Ohio and Raymond D. (Hannah Russo, fiancé) Hoon, Jr. of New Middletown, Ohio; five grandchildren, Brianna Gleghorn, Mackenzie Gleghorn, Cade Gleghorn, Maximus Pirko and Rockston Pirko; three sisters, Thelma (Jerry) Gawlik of Lisbon, Ohio, Deborah (Ray) Ross of Austintown, Ohio and Patricia (Robert) Cappitte of Struthers, Ohio.

Besides her mother, Phoebe Reese, Georgia was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Raymond D. Hoon, whom she married on November 25, 1972 and died August 13, 2020 and her brother, Samuel Reese, Jr.

There will be a memorial service celebrating Georgia’s life on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at New Life Church, 2250 E Western Reserve Road in Poland. Light refreshments and fellowship at the church will immediately follow.

Interment will take place at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, New Middletown at a later date.

There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of contributions to the Pregnancy Help Center, 4845 Market Street, #13, Youngstown, OH 44512 in memory of Georgia.

Arrangements are being handled by Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N Main Street in Poland.

Please visit beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Georgia’s family.

