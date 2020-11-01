Georgia A. Louttit, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Georgia A. Louttit, 78 of Boardman, died Thursday afternoon, October 29, 2020 at her home.

She was born November 5, 1941 in Youngstown, a daughter of Ralph and Eulalia (Hodge) Green and had been a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1959 graduate of Boardman High School and was a homemaker.

She had a tremendous green thumb, had a creative hand when sewing, loved animals and took so much pride in her house that it was known as “Georgia’s doll house”.

She leaves two sons, Ken (Cheri) Louttit of New Middletown and John (Tina) Louttit of Newton Falls; their father, her former husband, Henry (Pat) Louttit of Austintown; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Louttit of Florida; two brothers, Ron (Mary Jane) Green of Boardman and Fred (Ted) (Lois) Green of Michigan; a sister, Eulalia Schuller in Georgia; a foster brother, Kenny Turscak of Canfield; five grandchildren, Meghan (Joe), Michael (Shelby), Ian, Dylan and Seth Louttit; a great-granddaughter, Jessa Louttit; her close companion, Dave Hilton of New Middletown.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Dean Louttit and two brothers, Ray and Jim Green.



A celebration of Georgia’s life is being planned for a later date.

Georgia never met a stranger and made friends wherever she went. In honor of her life, the family requests that you play your favorite music, drink a glass of your favorite wine and dance the night away.

