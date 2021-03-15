George “Ted” Myers, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George “Ted” Myers, 90 of Strongsville, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 with his family by his side.

He was born to Hannah and George Myers on August 19, 1930.

Ted married Glenna Lou Myers on June 27, 1952. They were married for 50 years when she preceded him in death in 2008.

He was the loving father of Thomas (deceased) and James (Patricia). He was a devoted grandfather to Lori Karla, Jeff Mulac (Yan), Lindsey Mulac and William Myers; great-grandfather to Dominic, Lily and Olivia and dear brother of Leona Rothwell (deceased), Virginia Myers (deceased) Robert William (Bill) Myers (deceased), Richard Myers, Amy Falasca, Barbara Cercone and Nancy Roberts.

Ted was a disabled veteran who served in the Korean Conflict, U.S. Marines.

He was a small engine mechanic for over 35 years and owned and operated his repair shop in Youngstown until his retirement in 1992.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, from Noon – 12:45 p.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Rusty Wills officiating.

Interment will follow at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask.

