STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George T. Sabol, 85 of Struthers, passed away Thursday morning, December 23, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born May 29, 1936, in Youngstown, a son of Michael and Veronica (Tkach) Sabol and had been a lifelong area resident.

George was a 1954 graduate of Struthers High School and worked as a welder for GATX in Masury and at Munroe, Inc., in Struthers before retiring in 1984.

He was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish, a United States Army veteran and a long-standing member of VFW Post 3538 in Struthers.

An attentive father and grandfather, George enjoyed spending time with his family. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns fan and he enjoyed listening to polkas, working crossword puzzles and sitting on his porch. He could always make you laugh with his one-liners.

Besides his wife, the former Patricia Tomko, whom he married August 8, 1959, he leaves his daughter, Lori (Rob) Ditman of Struthers; two sons, Dan (Beth) Sabol of Canfield and Ken (Jen) Sabol of Struthers; a sister, Dolores (Bill) Ulicny and five grandchildren, Samantha (Brandon) Suchora, Lindsay (Derek) Zweig, Amanda Ditman (Jake Combs), Jason Sabol and Jessica Ditman (Ryan Loney). He also leaves his great-grandchildren Payzlie and Michael Combs, Adalyn Suchora, Vivian Zweig and a great-granddaughter due in February.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Michael, John, Joseph and James Sabol and three sisters, Margaret Locicero, Irene Boris and Mary Ann Strauss.

George’s family would like to extend their most sincere appreciation to Dr. Art Duran, Akeso Hospice and Specialized Senior Care for the excellent services provided.

A memorial Mass will be held Wednesday, December 29, at 10:00 a.m., at Holy Trinity Church, Struthers, Ohio.

Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

Condolences may be sent at beckerobits.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.