George S. Strom, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George S. Strom, 102, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland.

George was born on January 18, 1917 in Boardman, a son of the late Oliver C. and Blanche (Smith) Strom.

He was a 1935 graduate of Boardman High School and then studied at Youngstown Business College up until the start of World War II.

He served in the United States Navy in both the Atlantic and Pacific Theatres with the rank of Yeoman First Class.

After the war, he returned to the area and began his career as a salesman with Ohio Ball Bearings Inc., which later became Bearings, Inc. In 1983, George retired as branch manager with 44 years of service.

He was a lifetime member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, with family ancestors going back to its founding in 1812. He served on church council, the Evangelism Committee and was a greeter for over 30 years.

His pastimes were studying the stock market, reading and the many summer trips taken with family over the years.

George married the former Virginia Welch on August 2, 1947, always referring to her as “my best friend.” She preceded him in death on August 18, 2012.

He is survived by two sons, David Strom of Boardman and Reed (Karen) Strom of Clermont, Florida; two grandchildren, Matthew (Kate) Strom of Chicago and Jessica (Matt) Jones of Orlando and four great-grandchildren, Julia and Ryan Jones and Crosby and Porter Strom.

In addition to his parents and wife, George was preceded in death by his sister, Harriet Stoops.

A memorial service celebrating George’s life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Bethel Lutheran Church, 425 Crestview Drive, Boardman, with Pastor Richard Kidd officiating.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the church, prior to the service.

Interment will be at Lake Park Cemetery.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Mr. Strom’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

