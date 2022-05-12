POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George S. Raduga, Jr., 68, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, May 10, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House.



George was born April 12, 1954 in Washington D.C., a son of George and Lois Heslen Raduga.



George was a graduate of Poland Seminary High School, Class of 1972.

After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy, serving as an airplane mechanic, stationed in Iceland and Puerto Rico.

Upon his honorable discharge, George returned to the Youngstown area. He worked the majority of his career for Independent Radio Taxi as a driver and dispatcher and retired from Lally Pipe & Tube.



In his free time, George enjoyed cheering on the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and Greg Biffle from the NASCAR circuit. Some of his favorite hobbies included fishing and playing softball with the Independent Radio Taxi Group. George was a talented mechanic and his favorite car that he ever owned was his Plymouth Road Runner.



George is survived by his sisters, Diane (Rob) Evans of Austintown and Lisa (Bob) Howard of Cincinnati; nephews, Anthony (Ashley) Evans of Mineral Ridge and their son, Landon, and Michael (Kristen) Howard of Cincinnati and their children, Lucas, Jackson and Claire and niece, Renee Howard of Cincinnati.



In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his brother, James Raduga.



A private graveside service will be held for the family at Poland Riverside Cemetery.



Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in George’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Boardman, Ohio 44512.



Arrangements are being handled by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with the family.

