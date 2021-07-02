George S. Hurtuk, Poland, Ohio

George S. Hurtuk, 90, left this world peacefully while surrounded by his loving family on Sunday morning, June 13, 2021.

He was born October 9, 1930, in Struthers to George and Elizabeth Wojcik Hurtuk.

George was the cherished husband of the late Marion Farnell Hurtuk for 61 years; beloved father of Lynn Hawkins of Mentor on the Lake, Janice Hurtuk of Boardman, G. Robert (Kathleen) Hurtuk of Poland, Michael (Martha) Hurtuk of Roaming Shores and loving grandfather of Ilona, George, Robert, Elise, Kevin and Ryan.

George developed his work ethic in the family business, Hurtuk’s Market, of Struthers.

A 1948 graduate of Struthers High School, he received his bachelor’s degree in business from Youngstown College in 1952.

He was a chartered insurance and investment advisor for 43 years.

A longtime outdoorsman, George loved fishing and boating and spending time with family at the Poland Swim Club and Lake Erie.

He was a 60-plus year member of Poland Presbyterian Church, where he served as an usher, Deacon and elder over the years.

He was a longtime member of the Lowellville Rod and Gun Club. He and Marion wintered on Pine Island, Florida, for 30 years, where they made many lasting friendships.

George was loved and admired by his family for his generosity of spirit, his integrity and his spunkiness. His family considers themselves lucky to have had his love and advice for so long. He was always good company.

In addition to his parents and wife, George was preceded in death by his son-in-law, John Hawkins and his infant grandson, Michael Matthew Hurtuk.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Poland Presbyterian Church, with the Reverend Dr. Paul W. Anderson, officiating.

Private interment will be at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Mr. Hurtuk’s name to the Poland Presbyterian Church, 2 Poland Manor, Poland, OH 44514.

