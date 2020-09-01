George Poschner, Jr., Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Poschner, Jr., AKA “Our Favorite George,” age 81, perpetually 39-year-old of Canfield, passed away at home on Friday, August 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, ending his three-year battle with cancer.

Born July 4, 1939 in Transylvania Oberneudorf Romania to George, Sr. and Marie Poschner, he came to America in 1951.

George was married in 1963 and later divorced in 1981.

A longtime Ohio resident, he resided in Youngstown, Boardman, Girard and Canfield.

He attended Boardman Schools and following high school, he completed a five-year journeyman training program for plumbing and pipefitting at Commercial Piping.

He worked at Commercial Piping for many years and later he and several other employees purchased the company through an ESOP and ran it for many years. After Commercial Piping closed, George went on to own and operate Alcon Mechanical Piping.

George was a member of Local 396 Plumbers and Pipefitters from April 1, 1960 until he retired in 2001 and served in the Army Reserves for six years.



Dad never did anything traditionally. He was always full of surprises and we joked that he was like a puzzle giving everyone he knew a different piece, but no one got the whole picture. George was quick to smile and quick to make others smile. His positive attitude penetrated every aspect of his life and he playfully enjoyed joking with others.

George enjoyed football, specifically following The Ohio State University Buckeyes, dancing, basketball and the occasional brawl. In 1969, he built and ran Rock Island Lake, a neighborhood stocked fishing lake until 1981.

George could be found doing what he loved at work, tending to his treasured vehicles, riding his motorcycle, and working in his yard. He enjoyed attending races at Sharon Speedway, watching races with friends and family. George was a major contributor to multiple races and sponsored Alcon Mechanical Racing teams at Sharon Speedway and was found in the “Winners Circle” many times.

He loved the opportunity to light up the dance floor with his skilled dancing. He began his long love of dancing through lessons at the Saxon club at 12. Some of his favorite dances include the Polka, Waltz, and Cha-Cha. He continued to frequent the Saxon club as a lifetime member to enjoy this favorite pastime and mingling with friends. His daughters fondly remember him stealing the show while gliding across the dance floor at many weddings.

George always loved having animals around him and spoiling them. From the family dog Flair-Boy, to more recently his cats. Even the neighborhood cat loved to visit him daily to enjoy the attention and additional meal.

A philanthropist, George privately gave to a variety of organizations including: ASPCA, multiple veterans, law enforcement, political, health, and Christian organizations.

He is survived by three daughters and two sons, Natalie, George, Kathryn (Tim), John (Audra) and Elizabeth (Saul); seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild and Georgie (his beloved cat). George cherished time with family and he recently commented on how much he enjoyed their laughter and seeing them together as a family.



Family and friends may call on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman, with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. with the Reverend Don Morrison officiating.

Burial will take place on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Noon at Forest lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Market Street, Boardman, where a graveside committal service and military honors will be rendered by the U.S Army.

The family asks that all guests please wear a mask and maintain a social distance of six feet during all gatherings. The family wishes to accept condolences, but they ask that visitors refrain from hugs and handshakes.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, 962 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44510 or by going to https://rescuemissionmv.org.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

