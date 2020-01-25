George P. Banks, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George P. Banks, 81, passed away early Wednesday morning, January 22, 2020 at the Inn at Poland Way.

George was born on March 8, 1938 in Youngstown, to Kenneth and Margaret (Conroy) Banks.

George graduated from Ursuline High School in 1956. He earned degrees from Youngstown College, Westminster College and Kent State University.

He taught Latin at Ursuline High School and retired as a school psychologist from Youngstown City Schools.

Always a loyal supporter of Ursuline, George was honored as Alumnus of the Year in 2008. He was a member of the Booster Club and cheered on the Irish for years at football, boys and girls basketball, baseball and softball games.

He was also well known as a stained glass artist, whose works were treasured by those who received them. George was an avid runner, racquetball player, ski enthusiast and golfer, having been a member of the YMCA for many decades.

As a school psychologist, George tutored students in his home, passing out nickels for good work.

George married Barbara Schmolder on July 4, 1964 and celebrated 55 years of marriage on their last anniversary. After meeting in Latin Class at Youngstown College, they spent their years traveling, enjoying lifelong friends, attending events at Ursuline and Cardinal Mooney High School and raising their children, David and Amy.

He was a member of Holy Family Church for almost 50 years and was a major believer in parochial education.

George is survived by his wife, Barbara; his son, David (Sharon) of Painsville and daughter, Amy of Poland. He also leaves to cherish his memory, three brothers, Robert (Patty Miller), Jack (Becky) and Michael (Joyce); one sister, Sally (Reese) Orlosky and many nieces and nephews.

His parents and sister, MaryAnn Banks, preceded him in death.

Friends will be received on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1420 Oak Hill Avenue, Youngstown.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020, with Father Edward Noga officiating.

A celebratory luncheon will be held immediately following the mass at the church.

The family would like to thank Doctor Charles Wilkins, the staff at Briarfield Manor, The Inn at Poland Way and Hospice of the Valley.

In lieu of flowers, donations maybe made to the George and Barbara Banks (Ursuline Spirit Award) Scholarship Fund at Ursuline High School, 750 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505.

