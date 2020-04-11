George M. Kelty, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George M. Kelty, 74 of Austintown died Friday evening, April 3, 2020 at Austinwoods Health Care Center.

He was born February 20, 1946 in Youngstown, a son of John and Virginia (Knupp) Kelty and had been a lifelong area resident.

He had worked in the maintenance department at Youngstown Water for many years and was a long time member of Sacred Heart Church in Youngstown, which is now St. Angela Merici Parish.

He leaves his son, James (Genene) Kelty of Austintown; a brother, Tom (Shirley) Kelty of Struthers; two grandchildren, Marty and Kyle Sharisky; a sister-in-law, Shirley Kelty, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Kelty.

George’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation to both the staff at Austinwoods Health Center and Crossroads Hospice for the compassionate care he received.

Because of the current health crisis, a memorial mass celebrating George’s life is being planned for a date in the near future.

Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

