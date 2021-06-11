George L. Wild, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George L. Wild, Sr., age 91, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at his home.

He was born in Lowellville on September 29, 1929, the second son of Fred and Pearl (Rentz) Wild.

He graduated from Lowellville High School and married his high school sweetheart, Bonnie Lou Pierce. Together they raised their two sons in Lowellville.

He was employed at area steel mills and worked many years with Burbro Builders.

He was a veteran of the United States Army and served in the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion in Lowellville.

Throughout his lifetime, George had many hobbies and enjoyed tinkering at a multitude of projects. He was skilled at woodcrafts and stained glasswork. He was a classic car enthusiast and liked to attend local area car shows. He thoroughly enjoyed watching vintage western movies and he loved to plant a garden every summer. He appreciated nature and enjoyed riding his bike along the Lowellville bike trail with his brother. Two of his favorite activities were riding his motorcycle and fishing – both of which he often did with his sons. Key West was a special destination and will not be the same without him.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Bonnie; his sons, George (Cyd) of Canfield and David of Lowellville and several nephews and nieces.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Fred Wild; sister, Ruth Boland and best friend, Curt Rauschenbach.

George’s family extends a special thank you for the care he received from the team of Traditions Health Hospice and Kevin, Donna, Holly and Franca of Mercy Home Health.

No services will be held at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in George’s honor to the Lowellville United Methodist Church or West Side Cats of Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Lowellville. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 13, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.