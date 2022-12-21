STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George J. Dubos, 70, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in the Emergency Room at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

George was born September 30, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late George and Katherine (Gerlach) Dubos.

He graduated from Struthers High School in 1970 and attended Youngstown State University.

George was a salesman for several HVAC companies in the Tri-State area for over 30 years. Later, he became a Distribution Manager for the Youngstown Vindicator for five years, retiring in 2017.

George was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church in Struthers.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. In his free time, George enjoyed playing golf, watching baseball and was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians, Ohio State Buckeyes and YSU Penguins.

George is survived by his wife of 40 years, the former Kim A. Lewis, whom he married on September 25, 1982; two children, Michael G. (Meghan) Dubos of Struthers, Ohio and Katie L. (Nicholas) Maillis of Canfield, Ohio; five grandchildren, Addyson Dubos, Eli Dubos, Noelle Dubos, Sylvia Maillis and Eliana Maillis and a sister, Kathleen Dubos of Struthers, Ohio.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, from 5:00 – 6:45 p.m. at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. There will be a funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Fr. Philip Rogers officiating.

