STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George H. Holquist, 88, passed away Monday morning, October 31, 2022, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital with his loving family by his side.

Mr. Holquist was born June 3, 1934 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Henry and Etta Eldena (Huffman) Holquist.

He graduated from South High School and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

George worked as a millwright and later as a manager for the U. S. Steel Company in Youngstown, Ohio and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for over 35 years, retiring in 1984. He and his brother were also house painters as well for over 25 years.

George was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Austintown.

He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Cavaliers, and an Ohio State fan. When growing up, George played basketball and baseball at South High School and enjoyed singing.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother. George enjoyed making coffee and sitting around the table talking with family and friends.

George is survived by his companion of 14 years, Peggy Wagner of Austintown, Ohio; four grandchildren, Kevin Ostrowski of California, Amanda (Brian ) Ostrowski of Kentucky, Amber (Jason) Mellen of Cleveland, Martha (Ben) Lavelle-Henson of Cleveland; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Charles “Lou” (Gail) Holquist of New Middletown, Ohio; two sisters, Tanya (Tony) Bernard of Hubbard, Ohio, Eldena Haren of Struthers, Ohio; his goddaughter, Theresa M. (Ali Itayim) Tanferno of Struthers, Ohio; and a niece, Terry Slavens of Cleveland.

Besides his parents, George was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, the former Eleanor J. Sivecz, whom he married on March 29, 1954 and died April 26, 2006; two daughters, Cheryl Ostrowski, and Kathy Lavelle; a grandson, Stephen Lavelle; a brother, John Holquist; a sister, Cheryl Davis; and a brother-in-law, Gary Haren.

Family and friends may call on Friday, November 4, 2022, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. There will be a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home celebrating George’s life with Fr. Edward Noga officiating.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the ICU unit on the second floor at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, as well as Dr. Alex Vrable, and George’s aide, Earnesha for the love, care, and support they gave to George and his family at this time.

