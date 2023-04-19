YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George H. Anderson, 81, formerly of Youngstown, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Brooksville, Florida.

He was born June 22, 1941, to the late Herbert and Florence Anderson.

He was a graduate of North High School, Class of 1959.

Soon thereafter, he landed his first and only job at the Dollar Savings & Trust Company, working there from 1959 until his retirement in 1997. During his banking career, he attended Youngstown College for AIB business classes.

A friendly and passionate man, he was very family focused and kept in touch with all of his family no matter where they lived. He knew the family genealogy long before the advent of technology, so if anyone wanted to know about the family, they would just ask him. George especially enjoyed his trips to Pennsylvania to see his aunts, uncles and cousins. Nothing gave him more joy than a gathering of the Anderson clan.

George was also proud of his Swedish heritage and his Lutheran faith. To him, these were inseparable. George was never one to shy away from volunteering at his church, Bethel Lutheran, where he was a lifetime member. He was financial secretary for 32 years, a church council member for many years and lastly, he was a treasurer for the Endowment Board. From his youth, his parent’s taught him bits of the Swedish language and culture. He would always say a Swedish prayer before eating and enjoyed the holiday customs and food!

George also enjoyed attending church activities and functions, travel, theater and was an avid automobile collector. He always wanted the latest car.

He treated all with love and kindness and shared that caring with all. He especially honored his mother and father with caring and grace. George will be lovingly remembered for making everyone feel worthy and connected.

George leaves a brother, Edwin (Cindy) Anderson; as well as a good friend, Thomas Russ of Brooksville, Florida; he also leaves behind Betty Edwards and Karla Cressley, of Oneida, Pennsylvania.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, April 21, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m., at the Bethel Lutheran Church, 425 Crestview Drive in Boardman, where a funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m., at the church with Pastor Richard Kidd officiating. Interment will follow at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with George’s family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.