YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George E. Lealand, 80, of Youngstown, died Monday evening, December 5, 2022, at his home.

He was born July 20, 1942 in Youngstown, a son of Clarence and Florance (Schnoover) Lealand and was a lifelong area resident.

He attended Struthers High School before leaving to serve in the United States Navy.

George worked for years as a self-employed home remodeler.

George leaves two sisters, Doris Lowe, with whom he made his home and Patricia Wagner of Hubbard; two daughters, Diedra and Dana; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, George was preceded in death by two sisters, Lou Dew and Mona Boland.

A memorial service celebrating George’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

