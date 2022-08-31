YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George D. Kmetz, 87, formerly of New Middletown, passed away Monday afternoon, August 29, 2022, at Greenbriar Healthcare Center in Boardman surrounded by his loving family.

George was born September 9, 1934 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late George and Mary (Jakubec) Kmetz.

He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1952 and attended Youngstown College.

George was a sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, stationed in Yokohama, Japan.

He owned and operated K & K Masonry in New Middletown for over 30 years, retiring in 2000. He was a member of the International Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Union.

George held a commercial pilot license and was a member of the Mahoning Valley Aero Club. He also enjoyed reading and study history, especially, World War II.

George is survived by his wife of 61 years, the former Margaret Ruth Allen whom he married on September 16, 1961; a son, Gregory A. Kmetz of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and a daughter, Gretchen S. Kmetz of Cape Coral, Florida.

Besides his parents, George was preceded in death by two sisters, Ethel Kundus, and Eleanor Oliver.

Private services were held for George at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland.

The Kmetz family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Mercy Health Boardman Hospital, Hampton Woods Nursing Center, and Greenbriar Healthcare Center for the love, care, and support they gave to George and the family through the years.

George’s family would also like to thank the Boardman police officer who assisted George and Margaret last year during the heavy snow and were not able to leave their home to go to the grocery store. His kindness was greatly appreciated.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with George’s family.