STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George D. Karas, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 21, 2023, surrounded by his family at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

He was born in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, a son of the late George and Anna (Durkos) Karas.

He graduated from Hickory High School.

Shortly after high school, he was drafted to the Army.

After his time in the military, he came home and began working for Sparkle Markets in 1961, continuing to work his way up to manager, until his retirement.

George’s love of music was inspiring. Back in “the day”, George was rarely seen without some form of musical instrument in his hand. He was a talented accordion and bass player as well as an amazing vocalist. He played for many years with the Del Sinchak Band, where he and his wife, Marie, created lifelong friendships with the members of the band and their wives. It wouldn’t be uncommon to hear an impromptu “jam session” at the various gatherings they had. It goes without saying that his favorite type of music was polka and loved listening to it on the radio, especially on Sunday mornings. George was quite the handyman of the house and could fix just about anything from appliances to cars to sweepers (which we broke quite often!). He was so proud of the home and the family he and his wife, Marie, created.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife, the former Marie Rago, whom he married September 27, 1959; his children, Danny (Toni) Karas of Struthers and Andrea (Dean) Cicoretti of Canfield; his grandchildren, Keith (Lauren), Kevin (Paula) and Korey Karas; his great-grandchildren, Ellie, Lila and Mickenna and his sister, Shirley Shemancik of Buffalo, New York.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Maria Karas and sister, Marlene Williams.

