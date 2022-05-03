LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George “Chip” Slaven, 73, passed away peacefully at his home, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, after a fight with inoperable brain cancer, Stage 4 Glioblastoma.

Chip, son of George and Rose Slaven, was born in Lowellville, as well as his wife, Lynda and her parents before her.

Despite his well-traveled U.S. Navy career of 30 years, he always thought of that area as home.

He is most proud of the values learned at a young age of faith, family and friends. He and Lynda married early and had three smart and successful daughters, Melissa and her husband, Marc; Sue and her husband, Bob and Leah and her husband, Ian; which eventually produced nine grandchildren, Kristina, Bobby, Emily, Jake, Matt, Bella, Kathryn, Davis and Colin and two stepgrandchildren, Tyler and Austin. What a blessing they all are. He could not be more proud. He also leaves behind two brothers, Gary and his wife, Bonnie and Billy; five in-laws, Dan and his wife, Lorraine; Tom and his wife, Jennie; Lou and his wife, Cheryl; Lori and her husband, Nick and Nicky (deceased) and his wife, Cheryl; as well as an extended family of nieces and nephews.

Chip had a dream career as a Naval flight officer, flying in the F-4 Phantom and the F-14 Tomcat, with over 3,600 flight hours and over 1,000 aircraft carrier landings, highlighted by attendance to Navy Fighter Weapons School, otherwise known as TOPGUN. He finished his flying career as commanding officer of VF-32 Swordsmen, and followed that up with major command tours as commanding officer, Naval Air Technical Training Center and commanding officer, Naval Support Activity Norfolk and Northwest Annex.

He retired in 2003 and after a short period of military contracting, he found his strength in the world of nonprofits / charity works. As a board of directors member and as subsequently the president of South Hampton Roads Habitat for Humanity, he led the nation in Blitz Build Projects that built eight homes in 2006 and 16 homes in 2008 in one week.

He and Lynda moved to California in 2009 to be near most of the grandchildren and settled into the life of “PapaChip” and “GrammyLyn.” They lived the good life in San Marcos, California, a lovely community about 30 miles north of San Diego.

In order to accommodate all of those who want to pay respects to our beloved Chip, please join the family on Saturday, May 21, 2022 for calling hours from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 244 McGill Street, Lowellville, OH 44436.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to The Elizabeth Hospice, elizabethhospice.org/donate-now/ or mail a check to The Elizabeth Hospice, 500 La Terraza Blvd., Suite 130, Escondido, CA 92025, or call the Philanthropy Department at 760-796-3737.

