NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George C. “Andy” Anderson, 74 of New Middletown, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 3, 2022 after a brief illness, at the Hospice House in Poland surrounded by his family.

He was born on September 9, 1947 in Youngstown, the son of Clarence and Lillian (Collins) Anderson and had been a lifelong area resident.

George retired from Aerolite Extrusion in 2012, where he was a maintenance foreman for over 40 years. His love of maintenance also lead him to working side jobs in excavation and any type of work that involved helping people complete large projects and using his hands to fix things.

George also enjoyed his 1946 Willys Jeep that he’s had since 1969 and his prized 1957 Chevy Bel Air that he restored on his own from the ground up. He also enjoyed visiting his family in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, where he would hunt and camp.

He leaves his wife, Judy (Penwell) Anderson; his son, George E. (Christy Jo) Anderson of New Middletown; his daughter, Staci (Denny) Griffith of East Palestine and his five beloved grandchildren, McKenna and Jacob Griffith, Christian, Declan and Ian Anderson.

Besides his parents, George was preceded in death by his older brother, Eddie Anderson and younger brother, William (Bill) Anderson.

A funeral service will be held at 6:15 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022 at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 North Main Street, Poland with Chaplain Paul Hawkins officiating. Friends may call from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made, in George’s name, to Hospice of the Valley.

