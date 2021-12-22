STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – – Gene S. Trimacco, Sr., 92, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Gene was born April 2, 1929 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Genaro and Adeline (Leombruno) Trimacco.

He graduated from Campbell Memorial High School and worked for Sharon Steel.

After graduating from high school, Gene enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Korean Conflict.

Following his time in the military, Gene returned to Youngstown and worked for Youngstown Sheet & Tube, working his way up to production planner at the Seamless Tube Mill in Campbell, retiring in 1985 after 33 years. He later went to work for Jim Pace Pontiac in Niles. He was the manager of the rental car department and the maintenance department of the dealership for over seven years.

Gene was a member of the Steel Workers Union Local # 1418. He loved music and played the keyboard, saxophone and accordion as a musician. Gene was a member of the Monarch band in Youngstown. He was a former member of the Knights of Columbus in Poland. In his free time, he enjoyed playing golf, bowling, growing vegetables in his garden, especially garlic. He loved cooking, especially for his family and he enjoyed a good glass of wine. Gene was a very generous man and willing to lend a hand.

Gene is survived by his wife of 66 years, the former Pauline J. Petruska, whom he married on June 25, 1955; two sons, Gene S. (Karen) Trimacco Jr. of Lowellville and Paul J. Trimacco Sr. of Struthers; five grandchildren, Gina Marie Trimacco of Lowellville, Steven Trimacco of Columbiana, Paul (Jen) Trimacco Jr. of Campbell, Eve (Larry) Russell of Struthers and Heather (Jay) Sobinovsky of Struthers; eight great-grandchildren, Samuel Trimacco, Kyle Trimacco, Elijah Trimacco, Josiah Trimacco, Paisley Russell, Savannah Russell, Levi Russell and Kara Sobinovsky and brother-in-law, Nick Vitullo, of Austintown.

Besides his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Anna Marie Trimacco and his sister, Marie Vitullo.

Due to COVID-19 and Gene’s request, there are no calling hours or funeral services at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

