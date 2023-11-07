STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gayle M. Marshall, 81, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center.

She was born on April 29, 1942 in East Liverpool, a daughter of the late Glenn and Kathryn (Chamberlain) McCall.

She graduated from East Liverpool High School and worked throughout the years as a retail clerk at several places, including J.C. Penney’s.

Gayle was big into sports, whether it be cheering the Cleveland Indians (Guardians) or Washington Redskins (Commanders) on, or being on the sidelines for her children and grandchildren’s various activities. She was their biggest cheerleader and advocate. She lived her life for her family and in addition to supporting their school activities, she loved being able to go on vacations with them and did so until her health no longer allowed her to. Gayle loved playing games such as cards, Yahtzee, cribbage, 31, and skat. She always had a smile and positive attitude towards anyone she met, and loved westerns.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Jennifer (Kenneth) Marapese of Canfield, Louis “Lou” Marshall of Stafford, Virginia, and Kathryn (Kevin) Counts of Aiken, South Carolina; her grandchildren, Jacob “Jake” (Antonia Triglia) Marapese, Samantha (Geno Columbo) Marapese, Glenn Counts, and Amanda Counts; great-grandchildren, Quinn Keller and Poppy Marapese; and her siblings, Keith (Doug) McCall of Texas, Kirk (Marian) McCall of Belpre, Ohio, Grant McCall of Destin, Florida and Karen Lamble of Destin, Florida.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Glenn McCall, Garnet Howell, and Caroline McCall, and her former in-laws with whom she had a special relationship, Louis & Alma Marshall.

Per Gayle’s wishes, there will be no services or calling hours held.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the doctors and staff at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center & Southern Care Hospice for their compassionate care of Gayle in her time of need. It was greatly appreciated.

