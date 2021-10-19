Gary L. Smethers, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Lee Smethers, 62, formerly of Canton, Ohio, passed unexpectedly on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at his home.

He was born January 6, 1959, in Canton, the son of the late Alfred and Ida (Gash) Smethers.

Gary loved being outdoors fishing and gardening. He was an avid antique and coin collector.

Gary is survived by two daughters, Brittany (David) Young of Uniontown, Ohio and Lindsey (Brandyn) Ledford of East Sparta, Ohio; three grandchildren, David Young, Jr., Donald Young and Callen Ledford; a brother, Owen Black; a sister, Denise Yeager and his sister-in-law, Nancy Black of Campbell, Ohio.

Besides his parents; Gary was preceded in death by his son, Gary Smethers, Jr.; a granddaughter, Gemma Young and three brothers, Greg, Robert and Carl.

Per Gary’s request, there are no calling hours or funeral service at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers, Ohio.

