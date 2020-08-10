Gary L. Houck, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Lee Houck, 79, passed away Friday evening, August 7, 2020 at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Gary was born April 30, 1941 in Youngstown, the son of the late Leroy and Dorothy (Reesh) Houck.

In 1960, Gary graduated from Struthers High School. He was a lifelong Struthers resident.

Gary worked for Ohio Edison in Youngstown for 34 years, retiring in 2001 as a substation inspector. He also owned and operated Houck Stained Glass in Struthers for over 43 years.

He was a member of Struthers Parkside Church, formerly Struthers Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder, clerk of session, helped with the Youth Group, where he traveled on mission trips to El Salvador and India. Gary also served as the Scoutmaster for Troop 60 at Struthers Presbyterian Church for several years.

He was a member of the Ohio Arts and Crafts Guild and was a volunteer with the Warren Junior Military Band and Canton Bluecoats Drum and Bugle Corps.

Gary is survived by his two children, Eric R. (Sonia) Houck of Atlanta, Georgia and Lynn E. Como of Youngstown; his brother, Dale (Carolyn) Houck of Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Alaura, Benjamin, Bella, Donovan and Adalyn and two great-grandchildren, David and Sophia.

Besides his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, the former Georgeann Sicafuse whom he married on June 25, 1966 and died, May 19, 2013.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Struthers Parkside Church, 110 Poland Avenue in Struthers. Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask.

For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors not staying for the memorial service, do not linger after seeing the Houck family. A Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend James Berkebile officiating.

Interment will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Struthers Parkside Church, 110 Poland Avenue, Struthers, OH 44471 in memory of Gary.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gary L. Houck, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 11, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: