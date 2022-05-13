YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary L. Ball, Sr., 59 of Youngstown, died Sunday afternoon, May 8, 2022, at the Hospice House in Poland.

He was born July 10, 1962 in Indiana, Pennsylvania, a son of Gerald and Theda (Minto) Ball. He lived in the area most of his life.

Gary worked in the construction field his entire life and enjoyed his career. He was a skilled pipe layer and retired from Miller-Yount Paving.

Gary was an avid Willie Nelson fan, loved the outdoors and spending time with his grandchildren.

He leaves his son, Gary (Shelby) Ball, Jr. of Canfield; a daughter, Shawna (Ross) Applegate; a brother, Terry (Sue Sparks) Ball of Youngstown and five grandchildren, Gabriella, Giuliana and Gia Ball and Michael and Alexia Applegate.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per Gary’s wishes, there are no services or calling hours.

Arrangements are by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

