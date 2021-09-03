Gary Furlen Woods, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Furlen Woods, 71, passed away Wednesday morning, September 1, 2021 at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge.

Gary was born May 22, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Frank and Mavis Furlen Woods.

A graduate of Canfield High School, Gary received his Bachelor’s Degree from Ohio State University.

For many years he lived in Chicago where he worked in various capacities. In 2017 Gary returned to the Youngstown area.

Gary loved the Arts, opera, musicals and visiting museums. When in Chicago, he especially enjoyed visiting the Art Institute of Chicago where he was a member. A talented ceramist, Gary at one time owned his own kiln. He gifted his ceramics to family and friends over the years and they will be forever cherished as family heirlooms. Gary will be remembered for his artistic talents, quirky sense of humor and his contagious laugh.

Gary leaves two nieces, Jennifer Arden and her son, Elijah Arden and Sarah Hill and her children, Shaun Miller, Ryan Hill and Macey Hill and two brothers-in-law, William Earle and Gary Rine.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by one brother, Thomas Woods and two sisters, Lori Rine and Joyce Woods.

Friends will be received Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. A funeral service honoring Gary’s life will follow at 6:00 p.m.

Interment will take place at a later date at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

Contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, www.michaeljfox.org.

