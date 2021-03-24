Gary Douglas Raybuck, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Douglas Raybuck, 68, with his family at his side, passed away of complications from leukemia early Sunday morning, March 21, 2021 at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Gary was born January 24, 1953 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Bob and Beverly Fauls Raybuck.

Raised in Struthers, Gary was a graduate of Struthers High School, Class of 1971. He attended Youngstown State University for one year and then made the decision to focus on drywall as a career.

With his best friend and brother, Scott, Gary worked for area drywall contractors before establishing Raybuck Drywall. Until Scotty’s passing in 2013, they enjoyed working alongside one another, living the American dream of going into business for themselves. In 2014, Gary proudly turned the business over to his son, Kyle and with his hard work ethic, continued the long tradition of working in the family business, now known as Kyle Raybuck Drywall.

Though Gary lived in Boardman, he always called Struthers his home. Always a Wildcat, Gary considered himself “an old Struthers guy” who coached Struthers High School softball, travel softball and was especially proud of his Valley Sting team. Gary made a lasting impression on his softball players and over the years developed many wonderful friendships.

His family’s Rock Creek lake house on Roaming Shores was Gary’s favorite place to be. He enjoyed entertaining family and friends with his story telling and was happiest when driving his pontoon boat. Gary was a wonderful and loving husband, dad and grandpa. He was always ready to babysit and spend time with his grandchildren. He was the BEST papa ever.

Gary was a life-long member of the Struthers Methodist Church.

In addition to his mother, Beverly, of Struthers, Gary leaves to cherish his memory, his wife and best friend of over 45 years, the former Bonnie Elias, whom he married July 5, 1975; son, Kyle (Christen) Raybuck of Canfield; two daughters, Julie (Lance Landsberger) Raybuck of Boardman and Emily (David) Herbe of Erie, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Patty (Ed) Marsh of New Middletown and Kelly (Michael O’Dea) Raybuck of Struthers; sister-in-law, Pamela Raybuck of Gig Harbor, Washington; his five grandchildren, Isabella, Carmen, Paige, David and Samuel; brother and sister in-law, Bob (Janice) Elias of Poland and Shirley (Gary) Wuslich of Granger, Indiana and several nieces and nephews.



Gary was preceded in death by his father, Bob Raybuck and brother, Scott B. Raybuck.

Friends will be received Friday, March 26 from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers where a funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Doug Theobald officiating.

Due to COVID-19 we kindly ask that a mask be worn, the 6-foot rule be honored and if not staying for the service, do not linger after seeing the family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.